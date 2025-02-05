New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The District Election Office (DEO) North Delhi has dismissed allegations of voter coercion at the Sainik Vihar polling station in Shakur Basti, following claims that a police officer forced a voter to support a particular political party.

In a post on social media platform X, the DEO clarified, "This is with reference to a complaint received on February 5, 2025, at 12:33 PM, alleging that police personnel at Sainik Vihar forced a voter to exercise their vote in favor of a particular political party. Upon receiving the complaint, the Flying Squad (FST) was immediately dispatched to the location. The team reached the site and initiated an inquiry."

The inquiry revealed that the voters had cast their ballot independently, without any external influence.

According to their official statement on X, "It was found that the person has exercised his vote on his own without any help or direction from anyone. The agents of political parties at the location confirmed that all voters are casting votes themselves at the polling station and this video is completely false."

The DEO emphasized its commitment to electoral integrity, stating, "We assure that we remain committed to maintaining the integrity of the election process and will continue to monitor all related activities. It is also requested that all stakeholders refrain from spreading rumours without verification of facts."

The matter has also been referred to the police department.

The controversy began when AAP in its post on social media platform X, shared a video, alleging that Delhi police is "hijacking the election".

The post read, "Amit Shah's Delhi Police is trying to hijack the elections. People themselves are telling how Delhi Police is forcibly making people vote in favour of BJP at Sainik Vihar polling station, Shakur Basti. The people of Delhi are watching everything and are responding to the conspiracies of BJP by voting in large numbers."

Meanwhile, A voter turnout of 33.31 per cent was recorded till 1 pm on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

The North-East district of the national capital continues to lead the way with the highest turnout of 39.51 per cent turnout among all districts.

The lowest turnout of 29.74 per cent was recorded in the Central district of Delhi.

According to the ECI, the South West district recorded a turnout of 35.44 per cent, New Delhi 29.89 per cent, East 33.66 per cent, North 32.44 per cent, North West 33.17 per cent, Shahdara 35.81 per cent, South 32.67 per cent, South East 32.27 per cent and West 30.87 per cent, as of 1 pm.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today.

Voters cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats. (ANI)

