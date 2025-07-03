Kolkata, Jul 3 (PTI) The CPI(M) Thursday sought a judicial probe in the tendering process for the Deocha Pachami coal mine project's basalt extraction at the site, touted to be Asia's largest coal block, alleging "negligence and irregularities."

CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim claimed that the BJP government at the Centre was silent in matters like environment clearance and other issues related to the project in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

"As per law, these matters come under the purview of the central government, but it has not flagged any of the issues despite irregularities," he said.

Alleging "negligence and irregularities" in the tendering process and clearance of various bodies related to environment and mining for basalt extraction, the CPI(M) leader demanded that work on the project be halted till a judicial inquiry is held in the matter and "transparency is established before the public."

Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters here, Salim claimed that "the project is shrouded in mystery and there is no transparency or accountability."

He said that the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd had been given the allotment of the coal block there by the state government.

Salim also alleged that the company which was given the tender for basalt extraction has no experience in such mining operations.

Basalt extraction is said to be the first step before coal extraction from a block.

The state government had in February announced the commencement of basalt extraction at Deocha Pachami.

