New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has launched Special Campaign 5.0, which is being implemented in two phases: the Preparatory Phase from September 16 to 30, followed by the Main Phase from October 2 to 31, said the release.

During the Preparatory Phase, all Nodal Officers of this Department (28 Divisions) and all Subordinate / Attached Offices, PSU, Autonomous Bodies and Authorities (about 200 offices) under the administrative control of DA&FW had been requested to identify cleanliness sites, e-waste, scraps & redundant items, prepare list of pending references like, from PMO, VIPs, Parliament Assurances etc. and public grievances.

The Department, led by Secretary DA&FW (Devesh Chaturvedi, IAS), participated in a massive campaign for cleaning the DA&FW office premises. Officers were encouraged to identify the sites for cleanliness, identify e-waste, old files, pending references, etc. The Secretary, DA&FW, participated in a DD News program along with the Secretary, DARPG, on 20.09.2025, where he spoke about the initiatives of DA&FW and the benefits of the Special Campaigns and Swachhata Abhiyan.

All nodal officers of all Divisions in DA&FW have been requested to identify e-waste in their offices and at home and collect it at one location in the office at Krishi Bhawan for disposal.

This Department is holding a Workshop on October 9, 2025, in collaboration with DARPG, for sensitising Officers of this Department and its attached and Subordinate offices, etc, about Public Grievances and showcasing the various items prepared from the e-waste generated in various government offices under this Department.

During the Preparatory Phase from 16th to 30th September the following targets have been received in respect of the various Divisions of DA&FW and its Subordinate / Attached Offices, PSU, Autonomous Bodies and Authorities for the Special Campaign 5.0: A total of 753 cleanliness campaign sites have been identified, alongside 1,71,442 pending public grievances and 691 pending appeals.

The department also reviewed 15,368 files and 609 e-files, while addressing 29 pending references from Members of Parliament, three from State Governments, 14 pending Parliamentary Assurances, and four references from the Prime Minister's Office. Additionally, one rule or process has been identified for simplification as part of the ongoing administrative reform efforts. (ANI)

