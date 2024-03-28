New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): In a major reform towards 'Ease of Doing Business' and to achieve self-reliance in defence, the Department of Defence Production under the Ministry of Defence has issued a notification for the re-organisation of the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA).

According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, "The Department of Defence Production under the Ministry of Defence has issued a notification for the re-organisation of the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), which is aimed at speeding up quality assurance processes and trials and reducing layers of decision-making."

"This re-organisation also factors in a change in the quality assurance methodology and the revised role of DGQA post-corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB)," it said.

With the corporatisation of Ordnance Factories into new DPSUs, increased participation of the private defence industry and impetus by the government towards indigenisation, a need was felt to re-organise DGQA for effective and efficient support to the emerging defence manufacturing industry.

As per the release, the DGQA has already been steering various organisational and functional reforms after active discussions with all stakeholders in the defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The new structure under implementation will enable single point technical support for complete equipment and weapon platforms at all levels and also ensure uniformity in product-based QA, it said.

The new structure also provides for a separate Directorate of Defence Testing and Evaluation Promotion to facilitate the transparent allocation of proof ranges and testing facilities.

This arrangement, coupled with automation and digitisation of standardised QA processes, is likely to significantly improve the engagement of the defence industry with DGQA.

"The re-organised structure and ongoing functional reforms will give impetus to the indigenization drive under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with the availability of Indian standards or equivalents to guide manufacturers within the country and this will also boost the export of high-quality, qualified defence products," read the release. (ANI)

