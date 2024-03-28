Mumbai, March 28: In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Malwani area, a 14-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night, March 26, after a painful experience during her first menstrual period. According to reports, the teenager, residing in Lakshmi Chawls, Malwani, took the drastic step due to her unawareness and misinformation regarding the menstrual cycle, as stated by the police. Her family found her lifeless body at home, prompting a rush to the public hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared her dead.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the girl took the drastic step when no one was present at home. Upon discovery, her relatives and neighbours rushed her to the public hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared her dead. Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager had a distressing experience during her first menstrual period, leading to significant mental stress and, ultimately, her decision to end her life. Mumbai Shocker: 21-Year-Old Man Suffering From Depression Commits Suicide in Kandivali.

While the police have ruled out foul play, they are conducting a thorough investigation into all aspects surrounding the tragic event. As per a report by News18.com, they plan to speak to her friends and analyse her recent online activities to gain insights into her mental state and potential triggers for depression. The body has been sent for postmortem, and after completing the necessary formalities, it will be handed over to the family. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident. Suicide Caught on Camera in Navi Mumbai: Girl Jumps Off Flyover Into River Allegedly Over Love Affair, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The tragic death highlights the urgent need for comprehensive education on menstrual health and puberty, which remains inconsistent and often taboo in many educational institutions and households. Social activists emphasise that the silence and stigma surrounding periods contribute to the perpetuation of misconceptions and shame. They assert that normalising conversations about menstruation across all genders and social strata is essential to combatting period-related taboos and promoting mental well-being among adolescents.

