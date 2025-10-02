New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Department of Food and Public Distribution, along with its subordinate offices and PSUs, has set ambitious targets under Special Campaign 5.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters. Aligned with the campaign's theme of "Institutionalising Swachhata and Reducing Pendency", the initiative aims to improve efficiency, streamline processes, and strengthen citizen-centric governance. The campaign focuses on cleanliness, file management, grievance redressal, and e-waste disposal across all offices, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

As part of the Cleanliness Campaign, 933 sites across all offices of the Department have been identified for cleaning. This effort aims to create cleaner and more organised workspaces. The Department is also focusing on identifying and disposing of unserviceable items, which will help generate revenue and free up valuable office space.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Doctor, Pharmacist Suspended for Prescribing Banned Dextromethorphan Cough Syrup.

In addressing references, certain pending matters have been identified to promptly address during the campaign which include 11 references from Members of Parliament, 937 public grievances, 7 State Government references and 15 public grievance appeals.

To enhance operational efficiency and optimise space utilisation, a large-scale record management exercise is currently underway. 76707 physical files and 5660 e-files have been identified for review. 71055 obsolete files have been reviewed and marked for weeding out.

Also Read | 100th Anniversary of RSS: Sanjay Dutt Extends Greetings on RSS Centenary; Sangh Has Stayed True to Nation Building (Watch Video).

At present, there are no pending PMO references, Easing of Rules/Processes or Inter-Ministerial references under the campaign. However, these areas are being closely monitored for any new cases.

This Department is confident of achieving all set targets within the stipulated timelines under Special Campaign 5.0 . (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)