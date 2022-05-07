New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): A depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal about 170km west of Car Nicobar and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 8, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

IMD predicted that it will move northwestward till May 10 and recurve north northeastwards thereafter.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Bar Attendant Beats Man to Death For Throwing Food on Floor in Coimbatore; Arrested.

"Depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal at 1130 hrs IST of 7th May about 170km west of CarNicobar. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm on 8th May. To move northwestward till 10th May and recurve north northeastwards thereafter," IMD said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Odisha Fire Services Director General Santosh Kumar Upadhyay said the Fire Department was given directions to keep 175 units in alert mode and the leave of officers has been cancelled.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani Won't Make Landfall in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh but Move Parallel to Coast, Says IMD.

"As per IMD prediction, till May 8 there will be low-pressure zone. It could or couldn't be a low-intensity cyclone. The fire department was directed to keep 175 units on alert mode, and the leave of officers was cancelled. Southern districts are more vulnerable," Upadhyay said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)