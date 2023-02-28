Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested deputy jailor and in-charge of Chitrakoot Jail Chandrakala in connection with the visit of Nikhat Bano, wife of jailed MLA Abbas Ansari, to her husband inside the jail, an official said.

The development came days after jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son MLA Abbas Ansari's wife Nikhat Bano was arrested with two cellphones when she visited the prison for allegedly providing "undue help" to her husband.

Ansari was also summoned by the Anti-corruption Court, Lucknow, on Tuesday for illegally meeting his wife at the Chitrakoot jail.

Earlier on 21 February, Police arrested Samajwadi Party leader Faraz Khan allegedly for helping gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari and his wife Nikhat Ansari in criminal activities in jail, officials said.

However, the police said that Ansari would be strictly monitored in jail and for this, body-worn cameras and drones have been sent to Kasganj jail.

Abbas Ansari is the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA from Mau Sadar seat.On February 10, Nikhat Ansari and her driver, Riyaz, were arrested for allegedly meeting her husband by "improper means".

Mukhtar Ansari's son and Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari is accused in a fraud case of transfer of arms licence and an arrest warrant was issued by Lucknow Court following it.

Earlier on August 18, the Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple raids at the premises of former Bahujan Samaj Party's MP Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow and Ghazipur in connection with an alleged Prevention of money laundering case.

Earlier, a local court in Uttar Pradesh rejected the anticipatory bail application of Abbas Ansari.

The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the case registered at the Mahanagar police station in Lucknow in October 2019. (ANI)

