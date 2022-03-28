New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday seeking discussion on price rise of essential commodities.

The notice was moved under rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha.

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked once again on Monday, that is, for the sixth time in a week, leading to an increase of Rs 4.00 and Rs 4.10 per litre respectively since Tuesday. (ANI)

