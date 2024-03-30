Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30 (ANI): As the Lok Sabha election is approaching, one independent candidate from Dharmapuri Lok Sabha seat, K Padmarajan, is once again prepared to contest the polls for the 239th time.

Speaking to ANI, Padmarajan said that so far he has filed 239 nominations and wants to create a world record.

"So far, I have filed 239 nominations. I only like failure. I am contesting the elections to create a world record. I got a maximum of 6,000 votes in one election," he said.

Padmarajan said that he has contested elections against various prominent leaders, including BJP veteran LK Advani.

"So far, I have contested against former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, DMK Chief Karunanidhi, AIADMK Chief Jayalalithaa, and BS Yediyurappa. I don't want to win elections, I only want to lose. Success can only be experienced once. Failure can be persistent," he said.

Padmarajan said that he has contested all the elections, including the Presidential and ward elections.

"Since 1988, I have deposited up to one crore rupees for the election nomination. I earn money by running a small puncture shop near my place. I will pay these deposit amounts with the income I earn from them. I have contested all the elections, including the presidential, corporation and ward elections. After this, I will also contest elections," he said.

The voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase on April 19.

During the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

