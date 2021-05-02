DMK workers and supporters celebrate outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, as official trends show the party leading on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 2 (ANI): Despite a ban on victory processions imposed by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, as official trends show the party leading.

In the wake of inconceivable gush in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission had earlier banned all victory processions on or after the day of the counting of votes.

The order copy by the Election Commission read, "In view of the surge in COVID 19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of Counting, in addition to exiting Broad Guidelines dated 21st August, 2020 and has directed that no victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible."

It further stated that not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned.

As the counting of votes for the single-phased Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is underway, initial trends show the ruling AIADMK leading in 81 seats while the DMK leading in 98 seats.

The Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6. The counting of votes began at 8 am today.

The fate of 3,998 candidates was sealed during polling across 234 constituencies in the state on April 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)