New Delhi (India) [India], October 27 (ANI): Despite Karnataka's significant contributions, relief funds from the BJP-led Central government have been elusive, said CM Siddaramaiah on Friday.

In a scathing attack on the BJP, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the central government of being indifferent towards the state.

He pointed to the Union government's failure to provide relief assistance to Karnataka during the recent drought crisis as evidence of its neglect.

Siddaramaiah posted on X, "Despite our state's significant contributions, relief funds from the Centre have been elusive. It's not just during Congress-led or BJP's 'trouble-engine' administrations, Karnataka's problems have always been ignored by the BJP-led Union Government and we urge that it is time for change. "

CM Siddaramaiah posted a video on X titled, "Why No Love For Karnataka? Answer Madi Modi?"

"The BJP leadership's apparent indifference towards Karnataka is no secret. During the recent state elections, BJP's National President J.P. Nadda made a striking remark, and it seems the saffron party has stayed true to his assertion. The most glaring example of this is the Union government's reaction to Karnataka's drought crisis. The state is facing a staggering loss of Rs 33,770 crore and has requested a relief package of Rs 17,901 crore from the Center. But do you know how much Karnataka has received so far? Not a single penny," stated the video message on X.

"In contrast, in 2017, when Karnataka was facing a similar predicament, the Union government allotted a Rs 10,435 crore package to the state. Strikingly, BJP-governed states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have received much more relief from the Center in recent years," added the video message posted on X by CM Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah also noted that Karnataka had been overlooked for relief assistance during the devastating 2019 floods. Highlighting a scanty allocation of just Rs 869 crore to Karnataka, the posted video message said, "It is not just during Congress-led administrations that Karnataka has been overlooked. It was the same even under the BJP's so-called double engine cover governance. After the devastating 2019 floods, Karnataka's plea for a Rs 35,000 crore relief package was met with a scanty allocation of just Rs 869 crore," "In light of all this neglect towards Karnataka, we would like to ask the Prime Minister one simple question: Why no love for Karnataka, Narendra Modi?" added Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

