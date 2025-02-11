Shillong, Feb 11 (PTI) The detection of 1.69 lakh MT of illegally mined coal across Meghalaya has established that unlawful mining of the dry fuel continued in the state, even the National Green Tribunal imposed a blanket ban on unscientific mining 10 years ago, the Meghalaya High Court was informed.

The revelation was made after a survey team conducted mapping of the districts by means of drone videography and volumetric assessment of coal, other than inventoried coal, by a private firm engaged by the state government following the recommendation of a committee set up by the high court.

According to the Committee, the report of the drone mapping of the districts last year, 1,69,378.12 MT, 189.48 MT and 34.75 MT of illegally mined coal was found in West Jaintia Hills, East Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills Districts, respectively totalling 1,69,602.35 MT.

This "aptly establishes the continued mining of coal in the said districts after conduct of mapping of the districts by means of drone videography and volumetric assessment of coal, other than inventoried coal," the panel said in its 27th interim report submitted to the HC late last week.

The Committee has also recommended that no extension of time be allowed for the successful purchasers of auctioned coal who failed to pay and to lift the stock.

Among the 42 successful purchasers of the reassessed/inventoried coal, the Committee said 22 of them have "defaulted" in depositing either the entire or part demurrage charges imposed on them although they were granted extension of time to deposit the bid value and to lift the coal from the Coal India Ltd designated depot.

The panel has also slammed the Meghalaya government for its failure to conduct drone surveys of coal mines despite spending over Rs 45 lakh to procure drones and having completed setting up 11 drone control rooms across the state.

It said that the report of the government that it conducted only six sorties (two in West Jaintia Hills and four in East Jaintia Hills District) in the last 10 months depicts a very sorry state of affairs.

It also directed the state government to urgently implement mine closure processes as the open coal mines pose a threat to life and environment.

