Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that he is determined to make the mantra 'Vocal for Local', given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a success in Uttarakhand, according to a statement by the Chief Minister’s office.

The Chief Minister said that “through this initiative, the products produced between the land full of the natural energy of Devbhoomi and pollution-free water-air are getting new recognition at the national and global levels.”

The CM further said that “due to the increasing demand for these products of Devbhoomi, new employment is being created in the state, which is giving the state's economy a boost.”

Prime Minister Modi has on various occasions said schemes like 'Make in India' or 'Vocal for Local' are creating employment and self-employment opportunities in the country. (ANI)

