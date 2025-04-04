Aizawl, Apr 4 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said that plans are afoot to develop Thenzawl, a census town in central Mizoram's Serchhip district, and its vicinities as a 'peace city' to house about 10 lakh of population.

Lalduhoma said that he is optimistic about getting financial help from the Centre for the project as he had earlier discussed the plan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Davanagere Shocker: Woman Gang Raped in Front of Her 2 Sons in Private Bus in Karnataka; 3 Arrested.

The chief minister was addressing a conference of the Vantawng group of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) at Buangpui village in Serchhip district.

The YMA is the largest civil society organisation in the northeastern state.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Sarnath Buddha to Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Brocade Silk Shawl to Queen (See Pics).

"I have also discussed the plan with the 16th Finance Commission. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has approved Rs 10 crore to develop a master plan for the project. However, it will take time to materialise the plan," Lalduhoma said.

The proposed peace city (Muanna Khawpui), according to Lalduhoma, will house about 10 lakh population.

Thenzawl is a census town located about 90 km from Aizawl and it falls under the Serchhip constituency from where Lalduhoma was elected in the 2018 and 2023 assembly polls.

It is a centre for the traditional Mizo handloom industry and is famous for tourist sites, including Vantawng Fall, (the highest waterfall in the state), deer park and the state's lone golf course.

Lalduhoma said that his government would soon develop a ropeway in Vantawng Fall to attract more tourists.

Noting that the state government has been making massive efforts to curb drug abuse, he said that the administration focuses on moral reformation and will continue to take steps in this regard.

He lauded civil society organisations, particularly the YMA, as partners of the government in the efforts to bring social reformation, social security and in the fight against the drug menace.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)