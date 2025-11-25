Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Devotees in Ayodhya lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the special flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday, calling it a matter of pride for the Hindu community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the sacred flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during a special flag-hoisting ceremony today.

Gorakhpur Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Joint Secretary Sagun Srivastava termed the ceremony "re-establishment" of the Hindu community.

Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said, "This Dhwajarohan is a re-establishment of the entire Hindu community today. The higher our flag is hoisted, the greater the pride we feel. You must be aware of the 500 years of struggle and the millions of sacrifices. When Pran Pratishtha was done on January 22, 2024, India's pride increased throughout the world. The pride of Hindu society has increased, and today it is being fulfilled. Today is absolutely historic."

Expressing gratitude towards the Central and state governments, he added, "This is a day in a Yuga that will never come again on this earth. And for this, the efforts of the Prime Minister and our Chief Minister are commendable. We, the people of Hinduism, thank them wholeheartedly for elevating the entire Hindu community. We express our gratitude."

A devotee from Gorakhpur, Durgesh Tripathi, called it a historic event for the community.

He said, "When Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha was done here, there was an atmosphere of joy throughout India. Today, when Ram Lalla's temple, for which hundreds of years of struggle and thousands of people sacrificing their lives, is ready, the flag-hoisting ceremony is taking place, is a matter of great pride for the Hindu community. Today marks the rise of Sanatana. It is a historic event that will be written in golden letters in history."

"On this day, on its own strength, the Hindu community hoisted the flag of religion at the Ram Temple after 500 years. Today, PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat, and the CM will hoist the flag, creating a joyous atmosphere for all of us... The public has come out onto the streets. This is a matter of great fortune. The public will also witness this historic moment," the devotee added.

Earlier, MLA Abhay Singh said that the preparations for the ceremony are underway, as devotees thronged the streets in Ayodhya.

"Preparations are underway. All the residents of Ayodhya are filled with joy and enthusiasm. Everyone has thronged the streets to see their Messiah, to welcome him, to congratulate and thank him... We thank the Prime Minister for building such a grand temple," Singh told ANI.

However, PM Modi and state functionaries' participation in the event has drawn criticism from the Opposition. UP Congress President Ajay Rai criticised the government, accusing it of "misleading people" in the name of religion.

Rai said, "We all worship Lord Ram, and we all are his devotees, but the way the government is marketing and advertising, I believe they are misleading people solely in the name of religion. Everyone worships Lord Ram, but repeatedly going there and marketing it is just a show."

Meanwhile, at around 10 am, the Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.

At around 11 am, the Prime Minister will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir. After this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.

The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union. (ANI)

