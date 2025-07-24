Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24 (ANI): On Aadi Amavasai, which falls during the Tamil month of Aadi (mid-July to mid-August), thousands of devotees gathered along the banks of the Kaveri River in Hogenakkal in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri District, from the early hours of the morning. Chanting sacred mantras, they performed ancestral rites, seeking to remove afflictions from their families and praying for prosperity in their lives. They offered Thithi, paid homage to their ancestors in the river, and worshipped the Sun God.

Devotees and the general public from various districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as from Karnataka, flocked to the riverbank, transforming the Kaveri shore into a festive spiritual gathering with crowds reminiscent of a grand celebration.

Aadi Amavasya (or Aadi Amavasai) falls on the New Moon day (Amavasya) in the Tamil month of Aadi. According to Tamil culture, it is one of the three most auspicious New Moon days to perform specific traditions and rituals for the ancestors, known as Pitru Tarpanam (ancestral rituals). The day holds great religious and spiritual significance among Tamil Hindus.

On this new moon day, it is a long-standing cultural practice for Tamils to offer "Thithi" (ritual offerings) in remembrance of their departed ancestors. There's an old saying: "People wait eagerly for Aadi Amavasai once Aadi month begins."

The Aadi month is also considered a time of battle and power. It is believed in mythology that during the legendary 18th battle, weapons like swords soaked in the blood of slain demons were washed in the Kaveri River, giving this day further spiritual and historical significance.

Tamils have continued this sacred tradition for thousands of years, worshipping and honouring their ancestors on this special Aadi Amavasai day. During this period, People go to rivers, especially Kaveri, to offer food, water, and prayers to honour their forefathers.

Hindus believe that by observing a fast on the new moon day of every month and by performing special pujas to pray for the peace of their departed ancestors, they will attain peace of mind. Noteworthy among these periods are the Utrayana holy phase of the Tamil months of Thai and Masi, as well as the Dakshinayana holy season of the Tamil months of Aadi and Puratasi.

It is also believed that performing pujas for parents, especially during the Tamil months of Thai and Aadi, and for relatives in the Tamil month of Masi, as well as for everyone in general, including strangers, during the holy month of Purattasi, is particularly beneficial. (ANI)

