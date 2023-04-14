Devotees take holy dip in 'sarovar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo/ANI)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 14 (ANI): A large number of devotees paid a visit to Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on Friday and took a holy dip in the 'Sarovar' on the occasion of Baisakhi, the harvest festival celebrated in Punjab.

Amid tight security, a large number of people reached Anandpur Sahab Gurdwara in Punjab's Rupnagar.

In Delhi, a large number of devotees reached Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and offered prayers on the occasion.

Devotees will offer prayers in Gurudwara throughout the day.

The festival of Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of north India.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extended greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi.

In his greetings, Punjab CM said, "The creation of the Khalsa without caste and colour discrimination was done by Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the holy land of Anandpur Sahib."

"Many congratulations to all the Sikh Sangats bowing down at Guru's feet on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi," he tweeted.

To celebrate the festival, people visit Gurudwaras, seek blessings, and participate in nagar kirtan. 'Kada prasad' is distributed among the devotees.

The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699.

On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities. (ANI)

