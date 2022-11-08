Haridwar, Nov 8 (PTI) Scores of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi and other ghats on Kartik Purnima on Tuesday.

A ritual bath on Kartik Purnima is considered sacred as Lord Vishnu is believed to have been born on this day, said astrologer Pandit Manoj Tripathi.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces 'Anand Marriage Act' for Sikhs To Register Their Marriages.

Coinciding with the year's last lunar eclipse, the day assumes even greater significance, he said.

The devotees converged in large numbers on the ghats from the early hours for a purifying dip in the hope of attaining 'moksha' (salvation).

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Unveils Logo, Theme, Website of India's G20 Presidency During Online Meet.

Several devotees have been staying in Haridwar throughout Kartik for a daily dip.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)