Prayagraj, January 14: Devotees on Tuesday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankranti which marks the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh. Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which marks the transition of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere. Expressing happiness, Alka Dadwal, a devotee from Mumbai said, "There is diversity in unity... people from all over the country have come to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela. I feel really good that I have come here. I also got the occasion to celebrate Makar Sakranti.." Dadwal said speaking to ANI. She also applauded the arrangements made by the government for the grand celebration.

"The government has made really good arrangements here. The police are helping everyone. I wholeheartedly want to thank the Yogi government for providing excellent services to the people..." Dadwal further said. Another devotee said that cleanliness had been maintained at the Mela.

"I thank the administration.. despite the huge crowd, the management has made sure that there is cleanliness and no one faces any issue..." the devotee said speaking to ANI. Meanwhile, the Sadhus of the Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada also started their procession for the Amrit Snan.

According to the press release, Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara will be the first ones to take Amrit Snan. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand of Juna Akhara said that the seven Shaivite Akhads would take the holy dip first, which would be followed by the three Vaishnavite Akhadas.

"Among the akhadas, the seven Shaivite akhadas will come out first, then the three Vaishnavite akhadas and then the rest, but first the sanyasis come out together, their seven akhadas will come out first..." the Sadhu said.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

