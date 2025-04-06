Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Devotees thronged at Nagpur's Shri Poddareshwar Ram temple and offered prayers on Sunday during Ram Navami celebrations.

Mangal Aarti was also performed at the temple.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2025: People Seeing Good Governance Agenda of Party, Reflected in Historic Mandates, Says PM Narendra Modi.

A devotee at the temple said that the excitement of Ram Navami was double this year as 'Ram Lalla' became 'virajman' in Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI, the devotee said, "The excitement for this year's Ram Navami is double as after many years 'Ram Lalla' became 'virajman' in Ayodhya".

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025 Wishes: May Ram Navami Bring New Energy for Strong, Prosperous and Capable India, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Another devotee said that he prayed for the development of the country.

"I prayed to god that may our nation touch new heights of development," said the devotee.

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, scores of devotees thronged at the Ram Temple on the occasion.

Before visiting the temple, devotees take a holy dip in the Saryu River in Ayodhya.

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad.

On Ram Navami, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.

One devotee said, "I am feeling very good after coming here...The arrangements here are very good..."

Another devotee from Varanasi said, "I have come from Varanasi to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami..."

Speaking on the arrangements at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Additional SP Madhuban Singh said, "People come in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami...Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to ensure the safety and security of devotees...Proper parking arrangements have also been made..."

Meanwhile, the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi was illuminated and beautifully decorated on the ninth day of Chaitra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)