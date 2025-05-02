Port Blair, May 2 (PTI) Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA) Lt Gen DS Rana will be the next Commander-in-Chief of the strategically important Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), a senior official said on Friday.

The ANC, the country's only tri-services command, has been playing a crucial role so far as maritime security is concerned in the Indian Ocean.

Lt Gen Rana is likely to take charge on June 1, the official said.

He will succeed Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan.

Lt Gen Rana will be the 18th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command.

