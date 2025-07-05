Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 5 (ANI): The construction of the 500-metre four-lane viaduct (flyover) at Dhalwas and a two-lane 700-metre canopy tunnel at Mehad near Cafeteria Mod on the NH44 has helped in easier movement of vehicles for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Shubham Yadav stated that the construction of the flyover and canopy tunnel is a remarkable achievement by the NHAI, as these two spots had been a significant source of trouble on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) for passengers and commuters.

"The construction of both these projects is a big achievement for NHAI, as the two places were a big trouble on NH 44 for the passengers and commuters. Due to landslides and debris during rainfall, the traffic on NH 44 would be disrupted. A lot of people have also died on this highway due to the debris... Now, because of the timely construction of these two structures on these two most landslide-vulnerable spots on the NH44, the movement of the vehicles of Amarnath Yatra, tourists and fruit-laden heavy trucks besides routine local traffic has become hassle-free and smooth," Yadav told ANI.

Yadav gave credit for the achievement to the unflinching support of the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways(MORT&H) Nitin Gadkari, Secretary (MORT&H) V Umashankar, NHAI Chairman Santosh Yadav, Regional Officer RS Yadav and former Project Director Purshottam Kumar.

Earlier in Ramban on July 3, 17 medical camps were set up at langar sites along with mini hospitals. Ambulances were also deployed for the Amarnath Yatra.

Ramban Chief Medical Officer Kamal Zadoo told ANI, "On behalf of the health department, we have set up 17 camps at langar sites and lodgement centres across Ramban district from Nashri tunnel to Navyug tunnel. Mini hospitals have been established at Yatri Niwas Chanderkot and Lambhar Ground, featuring a four-bed indoor facility, a laboratory, and an ECG unit. We have also placed cardiac monitors there this year. Two ambulances have been deployed at Yatri Niwas Chanderkot, the Langar Site in Chanderkot, and Lambhar Ground. We have also kept back-up ambulances for any untoward incidents..."

"The National Highway Authority and the administration have provided four additional ambulances, which we have deployed for yatra duty". (ANI)

