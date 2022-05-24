Dehradun, May 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday honoured Thomas Cup winner Lakshya Sen by handing him a cheque of Rs 15 lakh.

He also gave Sen, a resident of Almora, another cheque of Rs 10 lakh for his spectacular performance in the All England Badminton Championship last year.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Meeting With UK Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn Anti-National Act, Plot Against Country, Says BJP.

Honouring the young shuttler, Dhami said he has emerged as an inspiration for young and upcoming players of the state.

Dhami also wished him “all the best” for the forthcoming Olympics.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Nomination Process for Upcoming Polls Begins in Rajasthan.

The chief minister also said Sen has turned Almora's famous delicacy "Bal Mithai" into “a brand” by gifting it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his historic win at the Thomas Cup.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)