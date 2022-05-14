Dehradun, May 13 (PTI) With an unusual rush of pilgrims coming to Char Dham yatra this year, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said a uniform system should be introduced for all devotees to offer prayers at the famed Himalayan temples.

At a meeting with senior officials on Char Dham Yatra, Dhami said considering the heavy influx of devotees, the system of VIP darshan at the Himalayan temples must be brought to an end.

More than three lakh devotees have visited Char Dham since the start of the yatra with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples on May 3.

