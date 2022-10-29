Bhubaneswar/Bhadrak, Oct 29 (PTI) A BJP delegation led by its general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar in a petition to the Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleged that the ruling BJD has used government officials to campaign for the ruling party candidate in Dhamnagar Assembly bypoll.

Also Read | Operation Milap: Delhi Police Reunite Three Abandoned Children With Family.

The BJD on the other hand in a rival petition to the CEO, alleged that BJP leaders were threatening its workers as they feared defeat in the Dhamnagar byoll. The party urged the CEO to step up surveillance and ensure free and fair election in the Assembly constituency.

Also Read | Delhi Police File FIR Against 'The Wire', Its Senior Editors on BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya's Complaint.

BJP claimed it has submitted videos and photos of government officers campaigning for the BJD at two places in Dhamnagar Aassembly constituency, including a woman government official.

“A number of officers are campaigning for the BJD candidate even though they are drawing salaries from the government exchequer,” Samantasinghar alleged.

She also alleged that two government officials were identified putting BJD shawls on their shoulders while campaigning. “We demand stern action against the errant officials,” she said.

With barely two more days left for campaigning for the November 3 by-poll in Odisha's Dhamnagar assembly segment, both the ruling BJD and BJP have intensified their attempts to woo voters.

The Dhamnagar assembly segment has been witnessing a high voltage campaigning by the leaders of the BJD, Congress, BJP and Independent candidates.

A number of Odisha Miisters and MLAs were engaged in campaigning for BJD candidate Abanti Das while the party's rebel leader and Independent candidate Rajendra Das was sighted canvassing from door to door.

Two union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bisheswar Tudu similarly campaigned for the BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj for the second consecutive day on Saturday. OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak and other senior Congress leaders could also be seen campaigning for party candidate Baba

Harekrushna Sethi. “The people will bless Congress which had set up over a dozen of hospitals in Dhamnagar during its rule before the BJD government,” said Pattnayak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)