Rajouri/Jammu, February 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has said that terrorists involved in the Dhangri village attack are hiding in the upper reaches of Rajouri district and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone providing information about them. In an advisory issued on Tuesday night, police also warned of stern action against those facilitating the terrorists in any way.

Seven people were killed and 14 injured as terrorists attacked Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1. While five people, including two brothers, were killed after the terrorists opened fire at some houses, two children died when an improvised explosive device (IED) left behind by the attackers went off the next day. Rajouri Attack: Villagers of Dhangri Threaten to Go on Hunger Strike If Terrorists Not Neutralised in 15 Days.

On Sunday, Dhangri residents expressed concern over the "failure" of security agencies in tracing the terrorists behind the attacks in the village. They threatened to go on a hunger strike if the security agencies are unable to eliminate the terrorists within the next 15 days.

"The terrorists who engineered the attack in Dhangri village... are still hiding in the hills of Rajouri. They can engineer a terror incident again," police said. "There are a few people who are facilitating the movement and survival of these terrorists besides providing them information on the movement of police and (security) forces," they said.

A close vigil is being kept on these "terror facilitators" and stern legal action will be taken against them very soon, they added. "Rs 10 lakh and other rewards will be given to anyone who will share information about the terrorists. The name of the informer will be kept secret," police said. Doda People Express Concern After Cracks Appeared in Some Houses.

Appealing to people to remain alert, they said, "Peace is a prerequisite for development and people should cooperate with police in maintaining peace in all possible ways." The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the Dhangri attack. Police and security forces are conducting massive operations in Rajouri to track the attackers. Over 120 operations have been conducted in the last five weeks, according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)