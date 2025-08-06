Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): Amid the disaster caused by the recent cloudburst in the Dharali area of Uttarakashi district, the Uttarakhand Health Department has taken charge on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Health department teams have reached ground zero, and treatment of the injured has been started on the spot. Soon, other medical teams will also get involved in relief work.

Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar said that the Health Department has taken quick and concrete steps amid the challenge of the Dharali disaster. Arrangements have been made in the hospitals, teams are active at ground zero, and aspects like mental health are also being taken seriously. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Health Department is fully prepared to deal with every situation.

Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar visited Doon Hospital and Coronation District Hospital in Dehradun and took stock of the arrangements.

During the inspection, the Health Secretary thoroughly reviewed the emergency services, ICU, general ward, staff presence and availability of equipment in the hospitals. He gave clear instructions to the hospital administration that under no circumstances should there be any shortage of medical facilities for the patients.

He said that the Chief Minister has given clear instructions that not a single injured or needy person should be deprived of treatment.

After inspection at Doon Medical College Hospital, the Health Secretary reached Government District Hospital Coronation, where he checked the status of ICU, general ward, and other important units. He asked to ensure adequate deployment of doctors, nursing staff and paramedical personnel.

The Health Secretary said that all the necessary arrangements have been completed in both the major hospitals of Dehradun, Doon Medical College and Coronation Hospital. These hospitals have been kept fully prepared from the perspective of disaster management.

The Health Secretary stated that on the instructions of Chief Minister Dhami, emergency medical services have been activated across the state.

Beds have been reserved in Dehradun, Coronation, and AIIMS Rishikesh for the treatment of disaster-prone injured and serious patients. 150 general beds and 50 ICU beds are reserved in Doon Medical College, Dehradun.

At Coronation District Hospital, Dehradun, 80 general beds and 20 ICU beds are reserved for the victims.

50 general beds and 20 ICU beds are also reserved at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

Complete arrangements for doctors, nursing staff, paramedical team, medicines and equipment have been made in these hospitals.

The Health Secretary said that problems like mental stress and depression can also emerge in disaster-affected areas. In view of this, a special team of three psychiatrists has been deployed in Dharali area. This team will go to relief camps and counsel people and provide mental health support. He said that this team will work in coordination with the local administration.

Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and disaster response teams of all the districts of the state are on alert mode. 108 ambulance service has also been kept active 24x7, so that patients can be immediately taken to the hospital if needed. (ANI)

