Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Dharavi slum in Mumbai recorded only four COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which took its infection count to 3,443, a senior civic official said.

This is one the lowest number of cases reported from the area in a day.

Before this, Dharavi had recorded the lowest number of three coronavirus positive cases on August 27, before witnessing a surge in the number of daily cases.

Out of the total number of 3,443 patients from the area, 2,993 have already recovered and got discharge from hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Dharavi has just 143 active COVID-19 cases at present, he said.

The first COVID-19 case in Dharavi was detected on April 1, nearly 20 days after the first such patient was found in the city.

Spread over 2.5 square kms of area, Dharavi is considered as the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh.

