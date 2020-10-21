New Delhi, October 21: Amid mounting criticism against the government over the alleged hike in passenger train fares during festive season, the Indian Railways issued a clarification on Wednesday. The rail body called the reports of fare hike as "misleading and erroneous". It pointed that rates of special and normal trains differ during the peak demand period, such as the Diwali or summer holidays. Festival Special Trains: Indian Railways to Run 392 Trains Between October 20-November 30, Full List Here.

"News regarding hike in rail passenger fare during festival season is misleading and erroneous," said a statement issued by the Railways, in backdrop of the reports that claimed that the ticket prices have been marginally raised amidst the surge in demand due to Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals.

The Railways pointed out that the rates have always differed between the special trains that are plied in the festive season and the normal trains that run throughout the rest of the year.

"As per rules, fare for special trains run during peak demand seasons like festival season, summer holiday season is different and higher than regular mail/express time-tabled trains," the Railways statement added.

The Railways has, this year, announced 392 trains to cater to the festival rush. These trains will be operating from October 20 till November 30.

The higher rate of special trains had drawn flak from the Opposition, which accused the government of exploiting the commuters. "With millions of people having lost their jobs in the last few months, the government instead of providing festival stimulus has decided to further pull the common man down," said Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh.

“But the government seems to be ignorant of its role of supporting the people in enjoying the festivities. Instead, the fares in the festival special trains are 25-30 per cent higher on an average,” he added.

