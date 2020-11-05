Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai slum colony of Dharavi increased to 3,570 with the addition of one new case on Thursday, a senior BMC official said.

This was the second consecutive day when the slum- dominated area has reported just one COVID-19 case.

The official said 3,182 COVID-19 patients in Dharavi have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, leaving just 78 active cases in the densely populated area.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped sharing COVID-19 death figures from the locality.

Spread across 2.5 square km, Dharavi has a population of over 6.5 lakh.

