Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai rose to 2,725 on Tuesday with addition of 12 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The biggest slum colony in metropolis, once a COVID-19 hotspot, now has only 90 active cases, an official said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar to Launch JD Digital Platform; Hold Virtual Rally on September 6.

2,375 of the 2,725 patients have recovered from the infection, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)