Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, rose to 2,519 on Friday with the addition of six cases, a civic official said.

This is the third consecutive day that Dharavi has registered only a single-digit growth, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

On July 22, five persons had tested positive there, while six cases were added on July 23.

The official said that Dharavi now has 128 active COVID-19 cases and the number of recovered patients has gone up to 2,142.

The civic body has, however, stopped sharing the number of deaths, if any, from the slum.

Spread over 2.5 square kms of area, Dharavi is considered the largest slum in Asia with over 6.5 lakh population.

