Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in slum-dominated Dharavi in Mumbai rose by four to reach 3,696 on Tuesday, an official said.

The number of active cases stand at 16, and 3,369 people have been discharged so far, the civic official added.

Also Read | Gujarat MP Abhay Bhardwaj Passes Away; PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences to BJP Leader’s Family & Friends.

Dharavi is spread on an area of 2.5 square kilometres and has a population of over 6.5 lakh, making it one of the densest urban settlements anywhere in the world.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Dharavi on April 1, some 20 days after Mumbai got on to the infection map on March 11.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Farm Unions Meeting With Centre Remains Inconclusive, Next Round of Talks on December 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)