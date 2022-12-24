New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday presented a book titled 'India: The Mother of Democracy' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The book was presented in the presence of ministers of state for Education, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Subhas Sarkar, chairman and member secretary, ICHR, Prof. Raghuvendra Tanwar and Prof. Umesh Ashok Kadam, as per an official statement.

Also Read | Christmas 2022 Celebrations in West Bengal: 30-Feet Tall Xmas Tree Adds to Year-End Glitter of Park Street in Kolkata.

The book, published by the ICHR, is an evidence-based account of the origin of democracy in India, stated an official statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the book, the hard work put into it and the intellectual endeavour of the ICHR. He further wished the Member Secretary and Chairman, ICHR for their future academic endeavours.

Also Read | Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Homeopathy Compounder, Main Accused, Arrested Along With 4 Others.

Pradhan said, "The democratic spirit and ethos have been ingrained in India since the dawn of civilisation. The book published by ICHR is an evidence-based account of the origins and ideals of Indian democracy."

The book talks about India's democratic traditions that not only changed the destiny of the Indian subcontinent but also inspired many countries across the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)