Gopeshwar (U'khand), Sep 17 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board on Thursday banned dharnas and demonstrations within the 200 metre radius of Kedarnath temple precincts.

According to a press release issued by Rudraprayag District Information Office, an order to this effect was issued by the Board CEO on Thursday.

Armed with the Board's order, a team of district administration and police officials left for Kedarnath to stop a demonstration by temple priests there against the Devasthanam Board.

It was to end the stir of teerth-purohits that such an order was passed.

The teerth-purohits of the Himalayan temple have always been against the constitution of the Devasthanam Board.

