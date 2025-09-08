New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Monday expressed deep anguish over the unprecedented devastation caused by the recent floods in Punjab and other parts of the country, which have resulted in extensive loss of life and property.

Punjab continues to face a severe flood crisis, with several villages submerged. Crops and livestock have suffered extensive damage and several people have died as well. Connectivity is also disrupted due to the flood which has made relief work challenging, but authorities are on toes to provide assistance to those in need.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide at Husband's Home in Kasaragod; Investigation Underway.

In a notice issued on Monday, the Association's Executive Committee conveyed its solidarity with the residents of the affected regions and extended heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones. "The Executive Committee calls upon all its members to come forward in this moment of crisis and extend their wholehearted contributions, so that essential assistance by way of food, shelter, and medical aid may be provided to the victims of this tragedy," said Vikram Singh Panwar, Hony. Secretary of DHCBA.

The appeal comes just weeks after devastating floods and landslides hit Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar, compounding the crisis across several states.

Also Read | UPI New Rules: NPCI To Implement Higher Limits for UPI Transactions in Select Categories From September 15; Check Details.

On August 5, 2025, a cloudburst triggered massive flash floods in Dharali village, Uttarkashi district, leaving at least five dead and over 50 missing, while connectivity along the Char Dham Yatra route was severely disrupted. The Indian Army has since been providing medical assistance to the injured at its Harsil facility.

DHCBA President N. Hariharan had earlier issued a statement expressing the Association's grief and solidarity with those impacted by the Uttarkashi disaster. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the people and communities affected by these calamities. Your generosity and support will go a long way in alleviating their suffering," he said.

Meanwhile, relief operations continue in the flood-hit states, with rescue teams working to restore essential services and locate missing persons. The DHCBA has urged not only its members but also the wider legal fraternity in Delhi to contribute to relief efforts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)