New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): As the tensions heighten between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani side had engaged in an all out misinformation war with claims of Pakistan's Fateh-2 missile targeting the Delhi airport, which resulted in casualties.

Following the claims, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson has issued a response which stated their strong disapproval of such "irresponsible" and "provocative" content. DIAL further advised passengers and the public to rely on official sources of information.

"We express our strong disapproval on such irresponsible and provocative content. It is advisable to refrain from spreading false information. Passengers and public are advised to rely only on verified official sources for accurate updates", DIAL said in their official response.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport resumed normal operations in the early hours of Saturday and issued an advisory to passengers amid heightened security preparedness due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

In its latest travel advisory, the airport said, "Delhi Airport operations are normal at present. However, due to changing airspace conditions and increased security measures as per orders from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules might be impacted, and security checkpoint processing times could be longer."

On the other hand, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.The NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025(which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025), due to operational reasons.

The list of 32 airports include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.

In the early hours of Saturday, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes, sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control. (ANI)

