New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter alleging that the micro-blogging site is working under pressure from the Centre and the growth in his Twitter followers has been suppressed, Congress' Supriya Shrinate attacked the Central government alleging that the "dictator government" did not even spare the social media platform.

"Rahul Gandhi's followers which used to grow rapidly, have decreased. The dictator government is not even sparing the social media platform", said Supriya Shrinate on Thursday.

According to her, the Central government is controlling social media to suppress the voices raised against the government. "Social media protests reach a large number of people. It is an attempt to suppress the voices that are raised in democracy against the government."

She claimed that the Central government is trying to subdue the Opposition. "Twitter's reply also justifies our allegation", she claimed.

Rahul Gandhi had written to the microblogging website regarding his account. Twitter's spokesperson in response to his allegations said, "Follower counts are a visible feature and we want everyone to have confidence that numbers are meaningful and accurate. Twitter has a zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam." (ANI)

