Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated today in the 'Matri Sanskar Samagam' programme organised under the aegis of Vishwamangalya Sabha at Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun.

The Chief Minister shared experiences from his childhood and personal life, according to a release. He said that his life was not built on special facilities or resources, but on struggle, discipline, and strong values. Growing up in an ordinary family helped him understand the importance of hard work, honesty, and self-reliance from an early age. He added that dreaming big despite limited resources and working to achieve those dreams became the real strength of his personality.

Dhami said that a simple lifestyle taught him to stay grounded. Simplicity, restraint, and a sense of responsibility towards society have shaped his thoughts and decisions. He clearly stated that not high positions or prestige, but strong character and clear purpose make a person truly great, and these values continue to guide his decisions and working style.

The Chief Minister said it was his good fortune to get the opportunity to be present among mothers and sisters from across the state through this special program. He expressed happiness that the event created meaningful dialogue with public representatives, women contributing in different fields, socially active families, and daughters of the state. He said such initiatives will help society better understand and strengthen the role of mothers in nation-building.

He said that in Indian culture, the mother is given the highest place. Calling mothers the central pillar of the family, he said the family is the basic unit of society, and a strong family leads to a strong society and nation. He appreciated the continuous efforts of Vishwamangalya Sabha in promoting family values and maternal strength.

Referring to cultural traditions and history, he cited examples of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, saying maternal values played a decisive role in shaping their personalities. He said values given by mothers form the foundation of character, thinking, and behaviour, and develop qualities like morality, patience, tolerance, and social responsibility.

Sharing personal experiences, he said the values given by his own mother have played a crucial role in his life. He added that family structures are changing, joint families are decreasing, and nuclear families are increasing. While this brings convenience and independence, it has also impacted emotional bonding and collective values.

He said that due to modern lifestyle, busyness, and competition, family communication has decreased. Rising divorce cases and distancing from family systems reflect social changes. He said that while everyone has the right to make personal life decisions, maintaining core family values like sacrifice, cooperation, responsibility, and emotional bonding is equally important.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to balance modernity and family values and described the concept of family awareness (Kutumb Prabodhan) as the need of the time. He said family is the first school of values where children learn respect, discipline, cooperation, tolerance, and national spirit.

He also said that during the centenary year of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, such programs hold special significance and help strengthen cultural values in society. He expressed confidence that this dialogue would empower women and strengthen the spirit of nation-building.

He said maternal power has the capability to strengthen not only families but also society, the nation, and the world.

Addressing the gathering, Geeta Dhami said social service is the core of human life, and when service becomes a family tradition, it influences the entire society. She said the concept of "Seva Parmo Dharma" is not just words but a real-life practice. She appreciated families dedicated to service and said that when families are sensitive to the pain of the last person in society, compassion and social harmony become possible.

She emphasised that a mother is not only a symbol of love but also the foundation of society. She is the first teacher who instils values of service, sacrifice, and sensitivity in children. She said if every family connects the next generation with service, social problems like selfishness and insensitivity can be reduced automatically, the release said.

Geeta Dhami said technological progress and busy lifestyles are increasing emotional distance in families, and service-oriented families can become role models for society. Success should not be measured only by personal achievements but also by contributions to society.

The Chief Minister also honoured seven women from different fields under the Sapt Matri Shakti Samman. (ANI)

