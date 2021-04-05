South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 5 (ANI): Actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Sayantika Banerjee on Monday asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be winning the Nandigram seat against her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari and that she will become the Chief Minister of the state again.

Speaking to ANI, Sayantika Banerjee said: "She is not losing Nandigram. 'Didi' will become the Chief Minister of Bengal and after the results are declared on May 2, all doubts will be clarified."

Reacting to the statements made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders that Mamata Banerjee is engaging in appeasement of minorities, the actor reiterated the party does not want a divide between the Hindu and Muslim communities.

"We have never made any differences between Hindus and Muslims and we will never do so. Just as Hindus live in Bengal, the Muslims, including my uncle and brother, belong from West Bengal. Whatever Didi is saying she is speaking the truth. We don't want a divide between the Hindu and Muslim communities. Everyone is the same for us," she said.

However, Sayantika Banerjee avoided the question of whether the Chief Minister was planning to contest from a second seat.

"Our priority is work. Our duty is to tell people to vote at the right time. We know the love they have for Didi because of the work she has done earlier, now and will do in the future. Everyone will vote for her because of her work," she added.

Speaking on actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan supporting the TMC, Sayantika Banerjee remarked that the BJP had run out of candidates as they are making their MPs contest in the elections meant for MLAs and are taking help from actors.

The polls are witnessing a fierce contest between the ruling TMC, the BJP and the Sanjukta Morcha comprising of Left parties, Congress and ISF.

The second phase of the Assembly elections saw Chief Minister Banerjee embroiled in a high-profile battle in Nandigram against her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP last year.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The third phase of polling will take place on April 6 and the fourth phase will commence on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

