Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3 (ANI): A day after AIADMK functionaries in Theni district passed a resolution that the party is considering readmitting expelled leaders TTV Dhinakaran and Sasikala, AMMK chief Dhinakaran said on Thursday that he did not expect this kind of move from the functionaries.

Dhinakaran said he would think about it after the party takes a firm decision.

Speaking briefly to ANI today, Dhinakaran said, "I saw it (AIADMK in Theni wants Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran brought back) on news channels. Let the whole party take a decision. After that, we'll think about it. We've done nothing wrong. I didn't expect this kind of move."

Today, the party's Chennai unit opposed the resolution and said that it is up to party leadership to take a decision on re-inducting the expelled leaders.

Earlier, he was expelled by former AIADMK supremo late Jayalalithaa. (ANI)

