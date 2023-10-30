New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday stated that all diesel buses running in Delhi-NCR which are coming from other states will be banned from entry from November 1.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "The Delhi government is working on all the parameters under the winter action plan. Last year, the AQI on October 29 was 397, and yesterday it was 325. So there has been an improvement. We are trying to improve it further. The next 15 days are very important, and we are preparing for them. All the industrial units in Delhi have been shifted from polluted fuel to natural gas. We have formed teams to monitor if anyone is using polluted fuel. The 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign is voluntary. I appeal to the people of Delhi to turn off their vehicle's engine when there is a red signal."

He further said that from November 1, all the diesel buses running in Delhi-NCR coming from outside are being directed to run on alternative fuel.

Earlier, Rai urged the Centre to impose a stringent ban on buses running on subpar diesel and put a ban on BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Minister conducted a surprise inspection of Kashmiri Gate ISBT for diesel buses coming from NCR states as per the Delhi Government's efforts to tackle vehicular pollution.

"The Environment Minister stated that the central government should implement a complete ban on BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Minister Gopal Rai further informed that from November 1st, checking will be conducted by the Transport Department at all entry points," read the release from the office of the minister.

Gopal Rai said, "At present, pollution generated from vehicles is increasing. All buses in Delhi are running on CNG. More than 800 electric buses are also running in Delhi. However due to BS III and BS IV diesel buses running in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan NCR area, pollution is increasing in Delhi. During the inspection at ISBT, it was found that all the buses that have come here from UP and Haryana are BS III and BS IV buses. None of the buses have come from there with electric and CNG. That is why we demand that the Centre implement a complete ban on BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan."

The Environment Minister mentioned that the drivers of diesel buses coming from NCR states were also made aware today that only electric, CNG and BS-VI buses can come to Delhi from November 1st.

From November 1, a checking campaign will be conducted by the Transport Department at all entry points. Action will be taken against any buses that do not follow the rules. (ANI)

