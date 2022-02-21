New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Highlighting the initiatives taken by the Union government to tackle the problems posed by the digital divide in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that the digital divide is rapidly shrinking in India.

With the call for having innovation for ensuring 'inclusion', the Prime Minister mentioned that the budget will help in implementing National Education Policy.

Addressing a webinar virtually on 'Post Budget Seminar: Fostering Strong Industry-Skill Linkage', the Prime Minister said, "Digital connectivity is what kept our education system alive in this time of a global pandemic. We are seeing how the digital divide is rapidly shrinking in India. Innovation is ensuring our inclusion."

"This budget will help in implementing National Education Policy. National Digital University is an unprecedented step. The problem of shortage of seats can be resolved. There will be unlimited seats. I urge all stakeholders to ensure digital uni starts as soon as possible," the Prime Minister said.

Notably, National Education Policy 2020 aims to pave way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems in the country.

The Prime Minister today further added, "Be it e-Vidya, One Class One Channel, Digital Labs, Digital University, such educational infrastructure is going to help the youth a lot. This is an attempt to provide better solutions for education to all, be it for villages, poor, Dalit, backward, tribal, in the socio-economic setup of India."

The Prime Minister also spoke on World Mother Language Day.

"Today is also World Mother Language Day. Education in the mother tongue is related to the mental development of children. The teaching of medical and technical education in local languages has started in many states," he said today.

In order to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements, the Centre is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors.

The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors. (ANI)

