New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A digital platform has been implemented in 194 schools under the management of 62 cantonment boards across 15 states, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

This platform -- School Management System (SMS) -- is to enabling "ease of living" to the residents of cantonment areas, it said.

The system presently works in English medium and is being further developed to deliver services in local languages too.

The SMS enables parents to apply for school admission online, monitor progress of their wards, grievances, pay fees in digital mode etc, the ministry said in a statement.

The initiative is user-friendly and the process of issuing transfer certificate has also been made simpler for parents, it said.

