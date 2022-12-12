New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Newly elected Samajwadi Party lawmaker Dimple Yadav on Monday took oath as Lok Sabha MP

She won the Mainpuri parliamentary bypoll in Uttar Pradesh on December 8.

This is Dimple Yadav's second term as member of parliament in the lower house. She was Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj from May 2012-2019.

The Mainpuri parliamentary seat fell vacant in October following the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch and Dimple Yadav's father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The bypoll was held on December 5, and over 56 per cent voting was recorded.

Dimple Yadav defeated Raghuraj Singh Shakya of the BJP by a huge margin of over 2.5 lakh votes. Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

Mulayam Singh Yadav died on October 10 at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram at the age of 82.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj, Dimple Yadav as a joint candidate of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party lost to Subrata Pathak of BJP by a margin of over 10,000 votes. (ANI)

