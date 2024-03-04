New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Following recent incidents of acid attack and a bomb blast in Karnataka, Shobha Karandlaje, the Udupi Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader, strongly criticized the Siddaramaiah-led government for the declining law and order situation in the country.

Expressing concern about the recent acid attack on female students at Kadaba Govt Junior College, allegedly carried out by a suspect from Kerala, Shobha Karandlaje emphasized the severe law and order challenges.

"The recent acid attack on female students at Kadaba Govt Junior College, carried out by an accused from Kerala, highlights a dire law & order situation. The victims' future hangs by a thread," Shobha Karandlaje wrote in a post on X.

Demanding the immediate resignation of Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara for his perceived failure in controlling the rising crime rates, Shobha Karandlaje in a social media post on X wrote, "Each day reveals new crimes slipping through the cracks, showing the government's inability to address the issues. Home Minister Parameshwara's ineffective leadership is evident. I demand his immediate resignation. The safety of Karnataka's citizens cannot be compromised".

In a shocking incident, a man threw acid on three college girls in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Monday. According to the police, the girls were sitting at the college campus when the incident happened.

CB Rishyanth, Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada said "Key accused Abin has already been arrested. He is from Kerala. One girl has suffered major burn injuries while the other two sitting next to her have minor burn injuries."

Earlier, on Sunday, The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha of Bengaluru North District organised a silent protest outside Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe in Rajajinagar on Saturday, day after nine people were injured in a blast at the popular hangout spot.

The protest was held to condemn the "failure of state government administration" to prevent this incident. (ANI)

