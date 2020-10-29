New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday announced direct flights between Amritsar and Nanded for pilgrims will restart from November 10.

The flights will ply thrice a week, according to the Union Minister.

"Good news for pilgrims. Direct air connectivity for darshan at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib and other holy places in the two cities established again. Thrice weekly direct flights between Sri Amritsar Sahib and Nanded restart from 10 Nov 2020," Puri tweeted.

Puri said that operations under domestic civil aviation will increase till the end of this year.

"It is my expectation that by the time we reach Diwali, and between Diwali and the end of the year, we should be looking at figures (of operations under domestic civil aviation) which resemble pre-COVID levels," Puri said.

He also said the government has opened up all visas and after assessing the COVID-19 situation, will open same for foreign tourists.

"We have opened up all visas other than for foreign tourists. The next logical step is to open up visas for them also, but after assessing the COVID19 situation," he said.

On the Air India bidding, the Union Minister said that the bidding for the airline would be done on the basis of its enterprise value instead of equity value.

"It has been decided to change bidding parameters and invite bid at enterprise value," Puri said at the press conference. (ANI)

