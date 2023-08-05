Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), August 5 (ANI): The Director General (DG) of Assam Rifles (AR) Lt General PC Nair called on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Saturday.

They discussed the security scenario in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh and the humanitarian assistance provided to the people by the Assam Rifles Units stationed in the state.

The Governor, while sharing his experience in dealing with infiltration and militancy with DG AR, emphasized the intensification of patrolling in the porous border areas of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, through good rapport and appropriate deployment of the Assam Rifles troops.

He also advised on strengthening the bonhomie between the local communities and security forces in the spirit of ‘Friends of the Hill People’.

Taking an initiative for the resumption of age-old trade and commerce activities through Pangsau Pass, the Governor discussed the modalities for the opening of border trade with the Director General of Assam Rifles, whose personnel are manning the Pass.

He also discussed the measures to combat the drug menace in the TCL region.

The Director General of Assam Rifles briefed the Governor about the security apparatus and initiatives of the Forces to contain the militancy in Tirap, Changlang and Longding Districts of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

