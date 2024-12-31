Imphal, Dec 31 (PTI) Manipur Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the alleged failure of the Centre and the state government to resolve the 19-month-long violence in the northeastern state.

The state assembly is the only appropriate platform to discuss and find solutions to Manipur's crisis, he told reporters at Congress Bhavan here.

Singh said the Congress has made repeated appeals to convene a state assembly session to address the critical issues affecting the northeastern state but the authorities have not paid any attention to the appeal.

“The state assembly is the only appropriate platform to discuss and find solutions to Manipur's crisis. Today marks the end of the calendar year, and yet, the assembly has not been convened despite memoranda being submitted to the governor and the CM," he said.

Singh emphasised the urgent need for an assembly session given the state's situation.

"Several states, like Karnataka, have established rules mandating a minimum of four assembly sittings annually. Manipur should adopt a similar practice. We are disappointed over the failure of the Centre and the state government to resolve the crisis," he claimed.

The Congress leader warned of "potential unrest if the government continues to ignore public grievances".

“If the people lose trust in the government and reach a breaking point, the security forces might struggle to control people's anger,” he cautioned.

Singh also recounted his recent conversation with a senior Assam Rifles officer and expressed gratitude for their efforts in evacuating people belonging to the minority communities from conflict zones like Moreh and Churachandpur.

However, Singh criticised the paramilitary force for not preventing militants from destroying homes in these areas.

“The focus should have been on protecting the minorities and stopping the violence at its source,” he asserted.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year.

